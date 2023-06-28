 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Rebekah Evans joins The Week UK from Express.co.uk

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Week UK has appointed Rebekah Evans as newsletter editor (Global). Rebekah is responsible for compiling and overseeing newsletters across a variety of topics including global news, UK news, arts and life, food, politics and personal finance in both the UK and US.

She would ideally not like to receive contact from PRs relating to the above topics at this time, however she is open to releases relating to restaurants and hotel reviews if there are any which pop up as part of her role.

Rebekah previously served as a senior personal finance reporter at Express.co.uk.

Express.co.uk Rebekah Evans The Week UK

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rebekah Evans
  • Express.co.uk
    175 contacts
  • The Week
    14 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login