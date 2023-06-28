Rebekah Evans joins The Week UK from Express.co.uk

The Week UK has appointed Rebekah Evans as newsletter editor (Global). Rebekah is responsible for compiling and overseeing newsletters across a variety of topics including global news, UK news, arts and life, food, politics and personal finance in both the UK and US.

She would ideally not like to receive contact from PRs relating to the above topics at this time, however she is open to releases relating to restaurants and hotel reviews if there are any which pop up as part of her role.

Rebekah previously served as a senior personal finance reporter at Express.co.uk.