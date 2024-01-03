TheWeek.com Newsletter Editor (Global) Rebekah Evans pitch update
TheWeek.com‘s newsletter editor (global) Rebekah Evans has updated her preference for pitches for the year going forward. She is looking to connect with PRs on pitches related to travel and food and drink.
For travel, Rebekah would like to hear about trends and trips, and for food and drink she is looking at interviewing chefs/sommeliers, trends and festivals.
Rebekah will be covering remotely and the best way to reach her is via email: theweekfeaturesuk@futurenet.
com.
