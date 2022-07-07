Katie Wheatley joins Northampton Chronicle & Echo as a Reporter
Northampton Chronicle & Echo has appointed Katie Wheatley as a reporter. She will be covering what’s happening across Northampton and is particularly interested in business and education.
Katie joins from her editor-in-chief role at Liberty Belle Magazine.
