News / National and Regional Press

Katie Wheatley joins Northampton Chronicle & Echo as a Reporter

Northampton Chronicle & Echo
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
Northampton Chronicle & Echo has appointed Katie Wheatley as a reporter. She will be covering what’s happening across Northampton and is particularly interested in business and education.

Katie joins from her editor-in-chief role at Liberty Belle Magazine. 

Katie Wheatley Northampton Chronicle and Echo

