Kitty Robson becomes Editor-in-Chief of tmrw

tmrw
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 days ago
tmrw has appointed Kitty Robson as editor-in-chief to focus on directing and editing digital, social and print.

She is currently editing the upcoming 45th issue launching in November, covering music, film, fashion, beauty and culture, with a focus on talent interviews.

Kitty Robson TMRW

