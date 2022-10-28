Kitty Robson becomes Editor-in-Chief of tmrw
tmrw has appointed Kitty Robson as editor-in-chief to focus on directing and editing digital, social and print.
She is currently editing the upcoming 45th issue launching in November, covering music, film, fashion, beauty and culture, with a focus on talent interviews.
