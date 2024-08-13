 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Kristian McCann joins AI Magazine/Cyber Magazine

BizClik
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

BizClik Media has appointed Kristian McCann as editor at AI Magazine and Cyber Magazine, where he is leading editorial coverage for web and digital magazines. Prior to this, he was the editor of IoT Insider and Electronic Specifier.

AI Magazine BizClik Media Cyber Magazine Electronic Specifier IoT Insider Kristian McCann

