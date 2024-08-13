Kristian McCann joins AI Magazine/Cyber Magazine
BizClik Media has appointed Kristian McCann as editor at AI Magazine and Cyber Magazine, where he is leading editorial coverage for web and digital magazines. Prior to this, he was the editor of IoT Insider and Electronic Specifier.
