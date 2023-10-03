Lucy Johnston joins TalkTV from GB News
TalkTV has appointed Lucy Johnston as editor of the newly launched breakfast show Talk Today. Broadcasted daily from 6am to 9.30am from TV studios in The News Building at London Bridge, Jeremy Kyle joins TV presenter & columnist Nicola Thorp on TalkTV’s brand new breakfast show, covering breaking stories, interviews and debates.
