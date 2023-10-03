 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lucy Johnston joins TalkTV from GB News

TalkTV
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
19 hours ago
TalkTV has appointed Lucy Johnston as editor of the newly launched breakfast show Talk Today.  Broadcasted daily from 6am to 9.30am from TV studios in The News Building at London Bridge, Jeremy Kyle joins TV presenter & columnist Nicola Thorp on TalkTV’s brand new breakfast show, covering breaking stories, interviews and debates.

GB News Lucy Johnston TalkTV

