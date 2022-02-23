 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Lucy Johnston joins GB News

GB News
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

GB News has appointed Lucy Johnston as executive producer of ‘Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel’.

Lucy joins from her producer role at the BBC where she worked on shows such as BBC Morning Live and The One Show.

GB News Lucy Johnston

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lucy Johnston
  • GB News
    76 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login