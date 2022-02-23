Lucy Johnston joins GB News
GB News has appointed Lucy Johnston as executive producer of ‘Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel’.
Lucy joins from her producer role at the BBC where she worked on shows such as BBC Morning Live and The One Show.
Recent news related to GB News
Recent news related to Lucy Johnston
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lucy Johnston
-
GB News
76 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story