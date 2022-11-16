Marc Hochstein becomes Executive Editor, Consensus at CoinDesk
CoinDesk has appointed Marc Hochstein as executive editor, Consensus, helping to program Consensus 2023. The team can be contacted with news tips, story pitches and other editorial-related inquiries on the news email or find the relevant editor or reporter can be found here.
Recent news related to CoinDesk
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Marc Hochstein
-
CoinDesk
11 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story