Marc Hochstein becomes Executive Editor, Consensus at CoinDesk

Coindesk
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

CoinDesk has appointed Marc Hochstein as executive editor, Consensus, helping to program Consensus 2023. The team can be contacted with news tips, story pitches and other editorial-related inquiries on the news email or find the relevant editor or reporter can be found here.

CoinDesk Marc Hochstein

