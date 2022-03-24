Jack Schickler joins the team at CoinDesk
CoinDesk has appointed Jack Schickler as regulatory reporter, Europe.
Jack is focused on crypto regulations and based in Brussels, Belgium. He was previously senior financial services correspondent at MLex Market Insight and can be found tweeting @jackschickler.
