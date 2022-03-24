 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jack Schickler joins the team at CoinDesk

Coindesk
By Andrew Strutt
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

CoinDesk has appointed Jack Schickler as regulatory reporter, Europe.

Jack is focused on crypto regulations and based in Brussels, Belgium. He was previously senior financial services correspondent at MLex Market Insight and can be found tweeting @jackschickler.

CoinDesk Jack Schickler MLex Market Insight

