Marisa Cannon joins The World’s 50 Best

William Reed has appointed Marisa Cannon as senior digital editor at The World’s 50 Best, the online platform featuring travel guides, destination profiles, gastronomy, hotels and trends in the luxury hospitality space.

Prior to this, she was the editor – luxury, business and travel at Cedar Communications.

Marisa is happy to receive pitches on these topics and be added to mailing lists for international restaurant and hotel news, chef and mixologist profiles, openings and press trips. Please contact her by email on marisa.cannon@wrbm.com.