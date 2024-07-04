 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Marisa Cannon joins The World’s 50 Best

50-best
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

William Reed has appointed Marisa Cannon as senior digital editor at The World’s 50 Best, the online platform featuring travel guides, destination profiles, gastronomy, hotels and trends in the luxury hospitality space.

Prior to this, she was the editor – luxury, business and travel at Cedar Communications.

Marisa is happy to receive pitches on these topics and be added to mailing lists for international restaurant and hotel news, chef and mixologist profiles, openings and press trips. Please contact her by email on marisa.cannon@wrbm.com.

Cedar Communications Marisa Cannon The World’s 50 Best William Reed

