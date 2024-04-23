 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mark Drew becomes editor-in-chief of Express & Star and Shropshire Star

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
A new editor has been appointed at Midland News Association, publisher of the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Deputy editor Mark Drew has been promoted to editor-in-chief after Martin Wright moved to a group role within parent company National World.

Martin remains involved in the titles through his new role as group online publisher.

