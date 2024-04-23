Mark Drew becomes editor-in-chief of Express & Star and Shropshire Star
A new editor has been appointed at Midland News Association, publisher of the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.
Deputy editor Mark Drew has been promoted to editor-in-chief after Martin Wright moved to a group role within parent company National World.
Martin remains involved in the titles through his new role as group online publisher.
Kirsten Rawlins is now digital content manager at Shropshire Star and Express & Star (West Midlands)
