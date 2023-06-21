 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

George Bennett has joined Express & Star

Express & Star
By Martina Losi
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Express & Star (West Midlands) has appointed George Bennett as Walsall FC reporter. George joined in June and previously worked as a reporter at PA Media, covering football clubs such as Leeds United and Newcastle United.

Express & Star (West Midlands) George Bennett PA Media

