George Bennett has joined Express & Star
Express & Star (West Midlands) has appointed George Bennett as Walsall FC reporter. George joined in June and previously worked as a reporter at PA Media, covering football clubs such as Leeds United and Newcastle United.
Recent news related to Express & Star (West Midlands) or PA Media
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
George Bennett
-
Express & Star (West Midlands)
24 contacts
-
PA Media
181 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story