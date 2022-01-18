Matt Price moves to ITV News Calendar
ITV News Calendar has appointed Matt Price as a reporter and newsreader. Matt, previously a correspondent for ITV Regions, will be covering news from East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. He can be found tweeting @mattpriceitv.
