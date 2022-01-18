 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Matt Price moves to ITV News Calendar

ITV News Calendar
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News Calendar has appointed Matt Price as a reporter and newsreader. Matt, previously a correspondent for ITV Regions, will be covering news from East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. He can be found tweeting @mattpriceitv.

ITV News Yorkshire (Calendar) Matt Price

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Matt Price
  • ITV News Yorkshire (Calendar)
    31 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login