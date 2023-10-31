 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Mei Fong Chu (Mei Mei Chu) moves to Reuters Beijing Bureau

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reuters Beijing Bureau has appointed Mei Fong Chu (Mei Mei Chu) as a China agriculture correspondent. Prior to this, she was a commodities and energy correspondent, based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Mei reports on Chinese agriculture policies, trade flows and is particularly interested in food security and climate impacts.

Reuters Reuters Beijing Bureau

