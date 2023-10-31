Mei Fong Chu (Mei Mei Chu) moves to Reuters Beijing Bureau
Reuters Beijing Bureau has appointed Mei Fong Chu (Mei Mei Chu) as a China agriculture correspondent. Prior to this, she was a commodities and energy correspondent, based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Mei reports on Chinese agriculture policies, trade flows and is particularly interested in food security and climate impacts.
