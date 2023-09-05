Antoni Slodkowski returns to Reuters
Reuters has appointed Antoni Slodkowski as a chief politics & general news correspondent, China to be based in Beijing. Prior to this, he was a deputy bureau chief at Reuters Tokyo and a Tokyo correspondent for Financial Times, and most recently was a Knight-Wallace fellow at the University of Michigan.
