Melanie Macleod named wellness editor at HELLO! Online
HELLO! Online has promoted Melanie Macleod from senior health and fitness writer to wellness editor. Melanie will oversee wellness content with a focus on beauty, self-care, sustainability and how wellness can contribute to happiness.
