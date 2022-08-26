 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Editorial changes at HELLO! Magazine

HELLO!
By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
Lily Waddell has joined HELLO! Magazine as acting premium content editor after leaving the Evening Standard, where she was working as an assistant news editor.

Sharnaz Shahid has been promoted to acting deputy online editor at HELLO!, where she was previously the online news and features editor.

Evening Standard HELLO! HELLO! Online Lily Waddell Sharnaz Shahid

