Editorial changes at HELLO! Magazine
Lily Waddell has joined HELLO! Magazine as acting premium content editor after leaving the Evening Standard, where she was working as an assistant news editor.
Sharnaz Shahid has been promoted to acting deputy online editor at HELLO!, where she was previously the online news and features editor.
