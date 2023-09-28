 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Michael Klimes moves to The Banker

By Sarah Acheampong
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Michael Klimes has been appointed as the investment banking and capital markets editor at The Banker. Michael was previously the news editor at Money Marketing and can be found tweeting @MikeKlimes_MM.

Michael Klimes Money Marketing The Banker

