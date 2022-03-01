 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Niki Browes selected as editor for Artists & Illustrators

Artists and Illustrators
By Andrew Strutt
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Artists & Illustrators has appointed Niki Browes as editor. Niki previously worked for the SAA, where she was editor of Paint magazine.

Stuart Selner has also joined Artists & Illustrators as art editor.

