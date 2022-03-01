Niki Browes selected as editor for Artists & Illustrators
Artists & Illustrators has appointed Niki Browes as editor. Niki previously worked for the SAA, where she was editor of Paint magazine.
Stuart Selner has also joined Artists & Illustrators as art editor.
