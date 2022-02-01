Oliver Gordon joins Energy Monitor as a correspondent
Energy Monitor has recruited Oliver Gordon as a correspondent.
Oliver is covering the transition to net zero and clean energy and was previously a freelance journalist and editor at Uxolo Development and Impact Finance. He can be found tweeting @OllieGordon88.
