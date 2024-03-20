Polly Bindman promoted at Energy Monitor
New Statesman Media Group has promoted Polly Bindman to the position of a senior data journalist at Energy Monitor, where she covers climate change and sustainable finance. Prior to this, she was a data journalist at the publication.
