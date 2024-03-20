 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Polly Bindman promoted at Energy Monitor

Energy Monitor
By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
New Statesman Media Group has promoted Polly Bindman to the position of a senior data journalist at Energy Monitor, where she covers climate change and sustainable finance. Prior to this, she was a data journalist at the publication.

