Oliver Pridmore starts as agenda editor at Nottinghamshire Live
NottinghamshireLive has appointed Oliver Pridmore as agenda editor. Oliver started on 24 October, taking over from former agenda editor Joseph Locker. He will be covering Nottinghamshire politics and can be found tweeting @OliverPridmore.
