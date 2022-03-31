 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Orla Pentelow joins the team at Yahoo! Life

By Andrew Strutt
15 hours ago
Yahoo! Life has hired Orla Pentelow as fashion & shopping writer.

Orla will be covering news, celebrities, trends and shopping. She was previously working as a freelance journalist and prior to that worked as fashion features associate at Conde Nast. She can be found tweeting @OrlaPentelow.

