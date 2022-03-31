Orla Pentelow joins the team at Yahoo! Life
Yahoo! Life has hired Orla Pentelow as fashion & shopping writer.
Orla will be covering news, celebrities, trends and shopping. She was previously working as a freelance journalist and prior to that worked as fashion features associate at Conde Nast. She can be found tweeting @OrlaPentelow.
Recent news related to Orla Pentelow
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Orla Pentelow
-
Yahoo! Life (UK)
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story