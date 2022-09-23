 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Orlando Radice has returned back to The Jewish Chronicle

Jewish Chronicle
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Orlando Radice has returned back to The Jewish Chronicle as the deputy editor. Orlando will be responsible for editing, and some management duties, covering topics such as the Middle East, UK politics, antisemitism, and the UK Jewish community.

He returns after leaving his role as assistant editor for The Jewish Chronicle magazine and website back in June 2022 to become the editor for Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Orlando Radice The Jewish Chronicle

