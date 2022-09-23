Orlando Radice has returned back to The Jewish Chronicle
Orlando Radice has returned back to The Jewish Chronicle as the deputy editor. Orlando will be responsible for editing, and some management duties, covering topics such as the Middle East, UK politics, antisemitism, and the UK Jewish community.
He returns after leaving his role as assistant editor for The Jewish Chronicle magazine and website back in June 2022 to become the editor for Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
Recent news related to The Jewish Chronicle
Recent news related to Orlando Radice
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Orlando Radice
-
The Jewish Chronicle
25 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story