News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Katie Grant at The Jewish Chronicle

Jewish Chronicle
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Jewish Chronicle has appointed Katie Grant as acting news editor, working across print and digital. Her remit covers news for the British Jewish community, and the international diaspora, ranging from the completely secular to the strictly Orthodox. Areas of interest include politics, community, religion, antisemitism, culture, entertainment and human interest. Katie can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @kt_grant.

Katie Grant The Jewish Chronicle

