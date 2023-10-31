Promotion for Katie Grant at The Jewish Chronicle
The Jewish Chronicle has appointed Katie Grant as acting news editor, working across print and digital. Her remit covers news for the British Jewish community, and the international diaspora, ranging from the completely secular to the strictly Orthodox. Areas of interest include politics, community, religion, antisemitism, culture, entertainment and human interest. Katie can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @kt_grant.
Recent news related to The Jewish Chronicle
Recent news related to Katie Grant
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Katie Grant
-
The Jewish Chronicle
24 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story