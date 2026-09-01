 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Paul Drury-Bradey announced as a Local Democracy Reporter

Reach plc
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Paul Drury-Bradey has been appointed as a local democracy reporter for The Scunthorpe Telegraph, and also writes stories for the Hull Daily Mail/Hull Live and other local outlets as part of the BBC-funded local democracy reporting service.

He covers the Hull and East Yorkshire area and is happy to receive stories from across the Yorkshire & Humber region.

Hull Daily Mail Hull Live Paul Drury-Bradey The Scunthorpe Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Paul Drury-Bradey
  • Hull Daily Mail
    7 contacts
  • Hull Live
    11 contacts
  • Scunthorpe Telegraph
    5 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login