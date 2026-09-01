Paul Drury-Bradey announced as a Local Democracy Reporter
Paul Drury-Bradey has been appointed as a local democracy reporter for The Scunthorpe Telegraph, and also writes stories for the Hull Daily Mail/Hull Live and other local outlets as part of the BBC-funded local democracy reporting service.
He covers the Hull and East Yorkshire area and is happy to receive stories from across the Yorkshire & Humber region.
Recent news related to Hull Daily Mail, Hull Live or Scunthorpe Telegraph
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Paul Drury-Bradey
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Hull Daily Mail
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Hull Live
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Scunthorpe Telegraph
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