Peter Stuart Launches New Website
Peter Stuart, the former editor of Cyclingnews.com has left Future Publishing to launch his own website. Velora Digital is launching later this month and will focus on cycling, with special attention on cycling products and the world of pro cycling racing.
Peter is interested in all releases related to cycling-related fitness products (smart watches, supplements, fitness tech) and all cycling products. Editorial on cycling-related sport news is also welcome.
Recent news related to cyclingnews.com or Velora Cycling
Recent news related to Peter Stuart
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Peter Stuart
-
cyclingnews.com
7 contacts
-
Velora Cycling
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story