News / Consumer

Peter Stuart Launches New Website

Peter Stuart
By Christina Pirilla
17 hours ago
Peter Stuart, the former editor of Cyclingnews.com has left Future Publishing to launch his own website. Velora Digital is launching later this month and will focus on cycling, with special attention on cycling products and the world of pro cycling racing.

Peter is interested in all releases related to cycling-related fitness products (smart watches, supplements, fitness tech) and all cycling products. Editorial on cycling-related sport news is also welcome.

