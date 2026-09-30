Promotion for Amelia Morgan at The Handbook
The Handbook has promoted Amelia Morgan from culture and lifestyle writer/creator to culture and lifestyle editor. Amelia will continue to work with the editorial and social teams on content spanning culture, lifestyle, books and all things London.
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Amelia Morgan
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