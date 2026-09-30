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News / Consumer

Promotion for Amelia Morgan at The Handbook

The Handbook
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Handbook has promoted Amelia Morgan from culture and lifestyle writer/creator to culture and lifestyle editor. Amelia will continue to work with the editorial and social teams on content spanning culture, lifestyle, books and all things London.

Amelia Morgan The Handbook

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