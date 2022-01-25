Promotion for Claire Benktander at the Chelsea Magazine Company
The Chelsea Magazine Company has promoted Claire Benktander to digital editor.
Claire, who was previously deputy digital editor, will continue to work across Wedding Ideas, Baby and Little London. She will be overseeing all online content and would like to hear about the latest news, products and releases from fashion, beauty, baby and lifestyle brands.
