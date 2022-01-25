 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Claire Benktander at the Chelsea Magazine Company

Chelsea Magazine Company
By Andrew Strutt
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Chelsea Magazine Company has promoted Claire Benktander to digital editor.

Claire, who was previously deputy digital editor, will continue to work across Wedding Ideas, Baby and Little London. She will be overseeing all online content and would like to hear about the latest news, products and releases from fashion, beauty, baby and lifestyle brands.

Baby Claire Benktander Little London The Chelsea Magazine Company Wedding Ideas

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Claire Benktander
  • Baby
    5 contacts
  • Little London
    6 contacts
  • Wedding Ideas
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login