The Chelsea Magazine Company has confirmed that the print editions of Wedding Ideas, Baby and Little London will cease with immediate effect. The business will now focus on the growth of digital brands weddingideasmag.com, baby-magazine.co.uk and littlelondonmagazine.co.uk. Independent School Parent magazine is not affected by these changes and will deliver a digital edition in June, followed by the return of its print publications to coincide with the Autumn school term.