Promotion for Emma Dooney at TTG Media
Emma Dooney has been promoted from Luxury Travel Reporter to Luxury Travel Editor at travel trade news platform TTG Media.
She is responsible for all luxury editorial content at TTG Media. This covers hotel openings and ship launches, as well as business advice features for travel advisors. Emma will also be publishing human-interest stories about luxury travel agents/advisors and interviews with travel industry leaders.
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Emma Dooney
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TTG (Travel Trade Gazette) Online
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