News / Consumer

Promotion for Jazmin Duribe at ASOS.com

asos
By Christina Pirilla
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ASOS.com has promoted Jazmin Duribe from editor to editorial manager. Jazmin is responsible for leading the editorial team to deliver written content across all ASOS channels.

Jazmin would like to hear about any cultural events and press junkets from PRs for the ‘ASOS MEETS’ franchise. She is also interested in hearing from any experts that would like to provide comment, e.g. makeup artists, trichologists and dermatologists.

ASOS.com Jazmin Duribe

