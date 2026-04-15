Role change for Jazmin Duribe at ASOS.com
ASOS.com has appointed Jazmin Duribe as senior editorial manager, overseeing the editorial output for the brand across all platforms. She would like to hear about any exhibitions, films, TV shows, and fashion-related news for the title’s culture roundup.
Jazmin previously served as editorial manager.
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Recent news related to Jazmin Duribe
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