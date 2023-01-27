 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Kevin Smith at BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine

BBC Gardeners World
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine has promoted Kevin Smith to head of content for the brand. Kevin previously served as deputy editor at the magazine and will now be responsible for leading content strategy for all outputs including print, digital, social, video and live events. The head of content role incorporates the editorship of BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine.

BBC Gardeners' World Magazine Kevin Smith

