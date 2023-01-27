Promotion for Kevin Smith at BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine
BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine has promoted Kevin Smith to head of content for the brand. Kevin previously served as deputy editor at the magazine and will now be responsible for leading content strategy for all outputs including print, digital, social, video and live events. The head of content role incorporates the editorship of BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine.
