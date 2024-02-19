Sonya Patel Ellis appointed a Senior Content Creator at BBC Gardener’s World Magazine
Immediate Media Company has appointed Sonya Patel Ellis as a senior content creator at BBC Gardener’s World Magazine. Prior to this, she was a freelance writer, editor, author, and content producer.
