Promotion for Lucy Bolt at BBC Radio Devon
BBC Radio Devon has appointed Lucy Bolt as senior content producer. Lucy was previously a multimedia reporter across BBC Radio Devon and BBC Spotlight. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @LucyFBolt.
Recent news related to BBC Radio Devon, BBC Radio Devon (Online) or BBC Spotlight
