Promotion for Lucy Bolt at BBC Radio Devon

By Martina Losi
13 hours ago
BBC Radio Devon has appointed Lucy Bolt as senior content producer. Lucy was previously a multimedia reporter across BBC Radio Devon and BBC Spotlight. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @LucyFBolt.

