News / National and Regional Press

Ewan Murrie is now Westminster reporter at BBC News

BBC News
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
BBC News has appointed Ewan Murrie as Westminster reporter.

Ewan joined in November and previously served as a political reporter at BBC South West and BBC Radio Devon. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @emurrie91.

BBC News BBC Radio Devon BBC South West Ewan Murrie

