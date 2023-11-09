Ewan Murrie is now Westminster reporter at BBC News
BBC News has appointed Ewan Murrie as Westminster reporter.
Ewan joined in November and previously served as a political reporter at BBC South West and BBC Radio Devon. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @emurrie91.
