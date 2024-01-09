Promotion for Megan Slack at Homes & Gardens
Homes & Gardens has promoted Megan Slack to head of celebrity style news. Previously news editor, Megan will work across the online site leading the celebrity/news team, writing and editing interiors-focused celebrity pieces.
Megan joined Future Plc in 2021 as a news writer across their interiors titles, before becoming Homes & Gardens’ news editor in April 2022.
Recent news related to Homes & Gardens (Online)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Megan Slack
-
Homes & Gardens (Online)
12 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story