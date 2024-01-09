 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Promotion for Megan Slack at Homes & Gardens

Homes & Gardens
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
Homes & Gardens has promoted Megan Slack to head of celebrity style news. Previously news editor, Megan will work across the online site leading the celebrity/news team, writing and editing interiors-focused celebrity pieces.

Megan joined Future Plc in 2021 as a news writer across their interiors titles, before becoming Homes & Gardens’ news editor in April 2022.

