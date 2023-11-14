Promotion for Rebecca Hitchon at Scratch
Scratch has appointed Rebecca Hitchon as senior news and features writer. Rebecca was previously a news and features writer at the publication. She will be contributing to magazine, website and social media and can be found on LinkedIn.
