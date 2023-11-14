 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Promotion for Rebecca Hitchon at Scratch

Scratch
By Martina Losi
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Scratch has appointed Rebecca Hitchon as senior news and features writer. Rebecca was previously a news and features writer at the publication. She will be contributing to magazine, website and social media and can be found on LinkedIn.

Rebecca Hitchon Scratch

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rebecca Hitchon
  • Scratch
    2 contacts
  • Scratch (Online)
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login