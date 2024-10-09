Role change for Rebecca Hitchon at Scratch Magazine
Scratch magazine has appointed Rebecca Hitchon as deputy editor. She will be taking on increased responsibilities, including day-to-day editorial operations across the print publication, website and social media platforms, and working closely with contributors.
Rebecca is always looking to hear about insight on nailcare and design, as well as nail and beauty business advice and industry innovations.
Rebecca previously served as senior news and features writer.
