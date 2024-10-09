 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Rebecca Hitchon at Scratch Magazine

Scratch
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Scratch magazine has appointed Rebecca Hitchon as deputy editor. She will be taking on increased responsibilities, including day-to-day editorial operations across the print publication, website and social media platforms, and working closely with contributors.

Rebecca is always looking to hear about insight on nailcare and design, as well as nail and beauty business advice and industry innovations.

Rebecca previously served as  senior news and features writer.

Rebecca Hitchon Scratch Magazine

