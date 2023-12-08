Promotions at SheerLuxe

SheerLuxe has made several promotions across the team.

Sapna Rao has been promoted to fashion and beauty junior editor and broadcaster across SheerLuxe and SLMan. Sapna was previously junior fashion and beauty writer.

Daisy Reed, previously social media manager, has been promoted to senior social media manager.

Both Sapna and Daisy have also been promoted to co-junior editors of LuxeGen, a Gen-Z platform for fashion, beauty, life advice and girl chat. They will continue to host The Group Chat podcast, and head up all LuxeGen editorial, commercial and social activities.

Florence Eyres has been promoted from junior shopping editor to shopping editor, working across fashion stories at SheerLuxe, SLMan.com, and The Wedding Edition. Florence is now also community lead, overseeing the personal shopping service on the SheerLuxe Community.