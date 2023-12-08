 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Promotions at SheerLuxe

sheerluxe
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
SheerLuxe has made several promotions across the team.

Sapna Rao has been promoted to fashion and beauty junior editor and broadcaster across SheerLuxe and SLMan. Sapna was previously junior fashion and beauty writer.

Daisy Reed, previously social media manager, has been promoted to senior social media manager.

Both Sapna and Daisy have also been promoted to co-junior editors of LuxeGen, a Gen-Z platform for fashion, beauty, life advice and girl chat. They will continue to host The Group Chat podcast, and head up all LuxeGen editorial, commercial and social activities.

Florence Eyres has been promoted from junior shopping editor to shopping editor, working across fashion stories at SheerLuxe, SLMan.com, and The Wedding Edition. Florence is now also community lead, overseeing the personal shopping service on the SheerLuxe Community.

