Sherri Andrew promoted to Lifestyle Editor at SheerLuxe
SheerLuxe has appointed Sherri Andrew as lifestyle editor. She will be overseeing the lifestyle section which includes travel, restaurants & bars, food & drink and culture (theatre, TV, film, books, podcasts etc). Sherri previously served as features writer at the title.
