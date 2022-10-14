 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sherri Andrew promoted to Lifestyle Editor at SheerLuxe

SheerLuxe
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
SheerLuxe has appointed Sherri Andrew as lifestyle editor. She will be overseeing the lifestyle section which includes travel, restaurants & bars, food & drink and culture (theatre, TV, film, books, podcasts etc). Sherri previously served as features writer at the title

