 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Role change for Daisy Reed at SheerLuxe

sheerluxe
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

SheerLuxe has appointed Daisy Reed as head of social to focus on driving the strategy for growth and engagement across SheerLuxe, LuxeGen, SL Middle East, and  SLMan. Her role focuses on optimising content, expanding reach, and fostering communities on each platform.

Dasiy previously served as senior social media manager & junior LuxeGen editor.

Daisy Reed SheerLuxe

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Daisy Reed
  • SheerLuxe
    31 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login