Role change for Daisy Reed at SheerLuxe
SheerLuxe has appointed Daisy Reed as head of social to focus on driving the strategy for growth and engagement across SheerLuxe, LuxeGen, SL Middle East, and SLMan. Her role focuses on optimising content, expanding reach, and fostering communities on each platform.
Dasiy previously served as senior social media manager & junior LuxeGen editor.
