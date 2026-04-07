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News / National and Regional Press

Rebecca Keating appointed Editor of Today programme

BBC-Radio-4
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC has named Rebecca Keating as editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. She will ensure that Today appeals to new audiences across all platforms while preserving the programme’s heritage.

Rebecca is currently assistant editor on The World at One, PM, Broadcasting House and The World This Weekend on BBC Radio 4.

Rebecca will start her new role in the coming weeks.

BBC Radio 4 Rebecca Keating

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