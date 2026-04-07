Rebecca Keating appointed Editor of Today programme
BBC has named Rebecca Keating as editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. She will ensure that Today appeals to new audiences across all platforms while preserving the programme’s heritage.
Rebecca is currently assistant editor on The World at One, PM, Broadcasting House and The World This Weekend on BBC Radio 4.
Rebecca will start her new role in the coming weeks.
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Rebecca Keating
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Today Programme - BBC Radio 4
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