Joe Lynam leaves BBC Radio 4 for Newstalk in Ireland

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
1 day ago
Newstalk has announced that Joe Lynam will join the station as business editor from 1 February 2022.

Joe will lead the business output of Newstalk on-air and online and will be the regular presenter of Breakfast Business (weekday mornings 6.30am) and the business bulletins on Newstalk Breakfast.

He has presented on the Today Programme, BBC Newsnight, BBC Breakfast as well as 5 Live and the BBC News Channel.

