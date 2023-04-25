Rebecca Speare-Cole joins PA Media
PA Media has appointed Rebecca Speare-Cole as sustainability reporter.
Rebecca is keen to receive any news regarding sustainability and ESG, and can be found tweeting @rspearecole.
