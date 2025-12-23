Roisin Henderson named editor at Fermanagh Herald

The Fermanagh Herald has appointed Roisin Henderson as editor.

Roisin joined the Herald in 2015 and was appointed news editor in February 2022, serving under editor Ray Sanderson, who retired earlier this year. Prior to joining the paper, Roisin worked with the Inish Times in Buncrana and across sister titles in Derry and Donegal.

Roisin will help to develop the paper’s online presence while ensuring the title continues to serve readers across all platforms.