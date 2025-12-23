 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Roisin Henderson named editor at Fermanagh Herald

Fermanagh Herald
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Fermanagh Herald has appointed Roisin Henderson as editor.

Roisin joined the Herald in 2015 and was appointed news editor in February 2022, serving under editor Ray Sanderson, who retired earlier this year. Prior to joining the paper, Roisin worked with the Inish Times in Buncrana and across sister titles in Derry and Donegal.

Roisin will help to develop the paper’s online presence while ensuring the title continues to serve readers across all platforms.

Fermanagh Herald Roisin Henderson

