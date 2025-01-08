Ciaran O’Neill has joined North West News Group as Digital Editor
North West News Group (NWNG) has been appointed Ciaran O’Neill as digital editor. The North West News Group publishes six newspapers each week, including the Ulster Herald, Fermanagh Herald and Donegal News, and owns a number of websites.
Ciaran’s role will be to explore and develop new ideas for digital content within the organisation, including podcasts, newsletters and video journalism.
