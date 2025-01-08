 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ciaran O’Neill has joined North West News Group as Digital Editor

By Christina Pirilla
13 hours ago
North West News Group (NWNG) has been appointed Ciaran O’Neill as digital editor. The North West News Group publishes six newspapers each week, including the Ulster Herald, Fermanagh Herald and Donegal News, and owns a number of websites.

Ciaran’s role will be to explore and develop new ideas for digital content within the organisation, including podcasts, newsletters and video journalism.

