News / National and Regional Press

James Kelly joins BBC London News from BBC Northern Ireland

By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC London News has appointed James Kelly as a digital journalist. James previously held the same role at BBC Northern Ireland and prior to that served as a digital journalist at the Ulster Herald. He can be found tweeting @James_Kelly.

