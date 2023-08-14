James Kelly joins BBC London News from BBC Northern Ireland
BBC London News has appointed James Kelly as a digital journalist. James previously held the same role at BBC Northern Ireland and prior to that served as a digital journalist at the Ulster Herald. He can be found tweeting @James_Kelly.
