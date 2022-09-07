 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

openDemocracy announce editorial team updates

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

openDemocracy has confirmed the following hires across the title:

Jim Fitzpatrick has been appointed ‘dirty money’ reporter after more than two decades at BBC Northern Ireland. He will focus on political funding, corruption and influence in British politics and the role of British corporate structures in facilitating corruption both in the UK and internationally.

Ruby Lott-Lavigna has joined openDemocracy as news and politics reporter after four years at Vice, where she was a senior reporter focussing on housing, politics and inequality.

Ben Webster will join later this month (September) in a part-time role focusing on investigations into climate, environment and biodiversity. Ben joins after 24 years at The Times, ten of them as environment editor.

In July, Kateryna Semchuk joined as a Ukraine reporter, covering the human and socio-economic cost war on the country. Previously, she was an editor at Political Critique Ukraine, which focused on stories connected to gender, labour, social policy and the environment in Ukraine.

